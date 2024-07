The Yankees recalled Narvaez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

With Jose Trevino (quad) headed to the injured list, Narvaez will rejoin the big-league roster in order to provide additional depth behind the plate. The 25-year-old backstop has slashed .269/.386/.443 with nine homers and 47 RBI across 308 plate appearances in Triple-A, and he'll be making his MLB debut whenever he appears in a game.