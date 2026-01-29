General manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that there haven't been any surprises so far in Rodon's (elbow) rehab, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon finished the 2025 regular season with a 3.09 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 195.1 innings -- all personal bests since he joined the Yankees in 2023. After struggling in the postseason (9.72 ERA), he underwent surgery to address a bone spur in his left elbow. He began a throwing program in December and has since reported to the team's facility in Florida. Barring any future setbacks, the 33-year-old southpaw will likely make a few appearances in the Grapefruit League and aim to make his regular-season debut in late April or early May.