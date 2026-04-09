Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Throws 40-pitch bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodon (elbow/hamstring) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Rodon felt normal soreness after his previous bullpen session this past weekend, but it seems he got through Thursday's workout with no hiccups. The Yankees will wait to see how the southpaw bounces back before determining the next step, but Rodon should be nearing a rehab assignment. He's coming back from offseason elbow surgery and also more recently some hamstring tightness.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Has soreness, manager unconcerned•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Aiming for mound work Saturday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Throws again Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Fires 50-pitch BP session•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Goes on 15-day IL•