Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Resumes throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodon (elbow) is in the second week of his throwing program, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Working his way back from surgery in mid-October to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his left elbow, Rodon most recently made 30 throws from 60-75 feet. The southpaw anticipates making some Grapefruit League starts, but he will begin the season on the injured list and isn't expected to make his regular-season debut for the Yankees until late April or early May.
