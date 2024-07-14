Rodon did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over four innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Rodon labored through his outing Sunday, needing 98 pitches to complete four innings, only allowing two runs but tossing four or more pitches to 17 of the 19 batters he faced. Rodon's no-decision was the first time in 15 starts he did not factor into the decision and broke a string of five straight defeats after winning eight of his previous nine during that stretch. The All-Star break will provide a much-needed respite for Rodon, who has an ERA of 9.66 with a 1.96 WHIP and 38 strikeouts over his last six starts spanning 27 innings.