Adams has been invited by the Yankees to join the big-league club for spring training.

The Yankees' pitching staff is deep in both the rotation and the bullpen, so Adams is unlikely to win a major-league job out of camp. He is one of the Yankees' top pitching prospects and put up a 2.89 ERA in 115.1 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, so he could be one of the first few arms called up if injuries strike the major-league rotation.