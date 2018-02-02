Yankees' Chance Adams: Receives spring training invite
Adams has been invited by the Yankees to join the big-league club for spring training.
The Yankees' pitching staff is deep in both the rotation and the bullpen, so Adams is unlikely to win a major-league job out of camp. He is one of the Yankees' top pitching prospects and put up a 2.89 ERA in 115.1 innings at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, so he could be one of the first few arms called up if injuries strike the major-league rotation.
