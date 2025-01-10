Schmidt agreed on a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Yankees on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Schmidt will get a $1.57 million raise after he produced a career-best 2.85 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 93 strikeouts over 85.1 innings in 16 regular-season starts with New York in 2024. The right-hander also garnered a start in Game 3 of the World Series versus the Dodgers, allowing three earned runs over 2.2 innings. Schmidt will likely enter the 2025 campaign as a back-end of the starting rotation option behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.