Schmidt was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Rays.
Schmidt reported soreness in his left side prior to Saturday's contest, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. He noted that it isn't anything serious, but it's enough to make the Yankees err on the side of caution and send Ryan Yarbrough to the mound to begin the game. Schmidt, meanwhile, will look to make his next start Tuesday against San Diego.
