Holmes (0-2) blew the save and took the loss during Monday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians, allowing two runs on two hits and zero walks while failing to record an out.

Domingo German took a shutout into the ninth inning, but after a one-out single, he was pulled with 88 pitches. Holmes was called on to replace the starter, but he allowed the first batter to reach on a fielding error and surrendered back-to-back singles to tie the game at 2-2. After securing his first four save opportunities this season, he's blown back-to-back chances, so the Yankees might start looking elsewhere for potential closing options, with Michael King being the most likely candidate.