Bellinger plans to decline his $25 million player option for 2026 and become a free agent, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Bellinger opting out of the final year of his deal and hitting the free-agent market this winter has been a foregone conclusion for a while now, as the 30-year-old is in line to net a lucrative, multi-year pact. He slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 152 games in 2025 while playing plus defense at multiple positions. Having previously received a qualifying offer, Bellinger is not eligible to get another one, which will only enhance his free-agent appeal.