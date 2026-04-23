Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Rare day off Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Red Sox.
It's the second day off this season for Bellinger, who had a nine-game hitting streak come to an end in Wednesday's contest. The Yankees will have an outfield trio of Randal Grichuk, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge as they try to complete a series sweep.
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