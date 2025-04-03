Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Williams (personal) will be activated from the paternity leave list Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.
Williams will miss a third straight game Thursday while tending to more important family matters, but he will be back to resume closer duties for the weekend series in Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old gave up one run but recorded a save in his lone appearance this season.
