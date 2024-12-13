The Yankees acquired Williams from the Brewers on Friday in exchange for Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin and cash considerations, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was limited to just 21.2 regular-season innings in 2024 due to back problems, but he finished the year healthy and was his usual, dominant self when on the mound, posting a 1.25 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB. He's set to make around around $8 million in 2025 in his final year of arbitration eligibility and will give the Yankees an upper echelon closer. Luke Weaver will shift to a setup role.