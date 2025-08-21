Williams recorded his 18th save of the season in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rays, giving up an unearned run on two hits in the 10th inning. He struck out three.

David Bednar blew the save in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras, and after the Yankees slugged two more homers in the top of the 10th to reclaim the lead, Williams found himself in another save situation. He allowed back-to-back hits to lead off the frame, bringing home the phantom runner and making things very dicey, but the Airbender proceeded to strike out the side and escape the jam. Bednar is still likely the top choice for closing duties, but Williams has gone five straight appearances without giving up an earned run while delivering an 11:1 K:BB over 4.1 innings, and he could be working his way back into the mix.