Yankees' Dillon Tate: Earns Double-A promotion
Tate was promoted to Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
The right-hander was one of many prospects the Yankees acquired via trade last summer in an attempt to rebuild their farm system, and he's only seen his stock improve since entering the organization. After delivering disappointing numbers in his two professional seasons with the Rangers, Tate certainly lived up to his high draft pedigree during his seven starts with the Yankees' Florida State League affiliate in Tampa. Over nine starts, Tate compiled a 2.62 ERA and 1.08 WHIP to go with a 46:15 K:BB over 58.1 innings. Tate does still carry some health risk and may not exhibit the requisite command to develop into a quality big-league rotation option, but his live arm will give him a chance to excel out of the bullpen if starting doesn't work out for him.
