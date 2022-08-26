LeMahieu's absence from the lineup Thursday against the Athletics was planned to manage a previous toe injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Giancarlo Stanton returned to the lineup Thursday, which crowded the Yankees' lineup. LeMahieu was the odd-man out, though it was later clarified to be a maintenance day. He returned to the lineup Aug. 18 after missing three games due to inflammation in his right big toe, so the Yankees are taking a cautious approach to his workload.