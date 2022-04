LeMahieu went 1-for-5 with a double and three runs scored Thursday against the Yankees.

LaMahieu benefitted from some poor defense by the Orioles, as he came around to score on two occasions after reaching base on an error. However, he also doubled to lead off the seventh frame and scored for the third time in the contest. LeMahieu now has at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games, which has helped him maintain a .313/.389/.469 line across 72 plate appearances to begin the campaign.