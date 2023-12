Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that LeMahieu will be the club's starting third baseman in 2024, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu has bounced around all over the infield during his time with the Yankees, but it sounds like the club would like to have him focus mostly on third base next season. What that means for Oswald Peraza isn't clear, as the rest of the Yanks' infield spots also already appear spoken for.