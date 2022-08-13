German allowed one run on five hits in six innings Friday against the Red Sox, striking out four while walking two. He did not factor into the decision.

German had a runner reach second base in three of the first four frames, but the only run he allowed was on a J.D. Martinez single in the fourth inning. He faced the minimum over his final two innings to complete his longest start of the year. After missing the first half of the year with a shoulder injury and getting off to a slow start upon his return, he's now had three straight solid outings, allowing a total of four runs over that stretch.