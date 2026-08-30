Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Rodriguez will make his next start Monday against the Angels in Anaheim, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Summoned from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last week to fill the vacant fifth spot in the rotation, Rodriguez came through with his best performance to date through his first five big-league starts. The 23-year-old took a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Astros, yielding three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings. Though Max Fried returned from the injured list Saturday to give the Yankees five healthy starters, a doubleheader that day created a stretch of six games in five days, so Rodriguez will stick around with the big club as a temporary sixth starter. The Yankees are likely to option Rodriguez to Triple-A or shift him to the bullpen following his start Monday.