Rodriguez (0-3) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 3.2 innings.

Rodriguez had pretty good strikeout stuff, notching 13 whiffs among his 91 pitches and fanning five batters. Aside from that, however, he endured a rough outing, and he was pulled with two outs in the fourth after giving up three runs on two singles and two hit-by-pitches in that frame. The pair of hit batsmen and three walks highlight a major control issue for Rodriguez this season -- he's walked 16 batters and plunked six across his first 26.2 big-league innings. That's not a recipe for success, and there's a good chance Rodriguez will be sent back to the minors or moved to the bullpen following Monday's defeat.