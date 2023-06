Pereira (undisclosed) has not played for Double-A Somerset since May 30 but is expected back later this week, Matt Kardos of MLB.com reports.

Pereira hit .310/.371/.575 with six home runs and five steals in 23 games in May before ceasing play. He never landed on the injured list, but it sounds like he was nursing a minor injury and had been testing it out on the field before recent games.