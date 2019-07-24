Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Grade 1 groin strain

Sanchez is dealing with a Grade 1 (minor) groin strain, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Fortunately it is not a serious strain, but manager Aaron Boone still didn't want to offer up a timetable for Sanchez's return. He is eligible to return on Aug. 3. Austin Romine and Kyle Higashioka will split the catching duties in the short term.

