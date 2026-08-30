Lombard was removed from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox due to right knee discomfort, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Lombard appeared to tweak his right knee during his plate appearance in the third inning on a check-swing. He stayed in to finish his at-bat before being replaced by Amed Rosario in the top of the fourth. Lombard will undergo further tests to determine the nature and severity of his knee injury, and the Yankees should have an update on the 21-year-old's status during or shortly after Saturday's contest.