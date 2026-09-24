Lombard went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Lombard led of the third inning with an opposite-field blast off Mason Englert, his sixth homer this season, extending the Yankees' lead to 3-0. Lombard now has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games -- he's gone 11-for-38 (.289) with three homers in that span. Overall, the rookie shortstop is slashing .236/.287/.396 with 21 runs scored, 19 RBI and two steals through his first 158 major-league plate appearances.