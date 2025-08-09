Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Cole (elbow) could be close to throwing, Peter Sblendorio of the New York Daily News reports. "I think it's soon," Boone said, "but I don't have an announcement."

Cole also stated Friday that he is scheduled to begin throwing this month and even said he has a tentative date in mind, though he didn't share what that date is. The veteran hurler underwent Tommy John surgery with internal bracing in mid-March and isn't going to pitch in games this season, though if he is indeed able to resume throwing in the relatively near future, it would increase optimism about his ability to be ready for the start of the 2026 campaign. At this point, however, it's up in the air whether Cole will have progressed enough by Opening Day 2026 to be on the mound for the Yankees.