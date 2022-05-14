Cole (3-0) allowed three runs on six hits and one walk over 6.1 innings Friday, striking out nine and earning a win over the White Sox.

Cole gave up just one run on a balk through five innings of work. He then served up a two-run shot to Gavin Sheets in the sixth. The 31-year-old righty has racked up 34 strikeouts over his last 25.1 innings after beginning the season with 12 through 11.1 frames. Friday's contest was the first time he's allowed more than two runs since April 13. Cole will carry a 2.95 ERA into his projected start in Baltimore next week.