Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Throws live BP on Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cole (elbow) tossed one simulated inning of live batting practice Wednesday, per MLB.com.
Cole is nearing the final stage of his recovery from Tommy John surgery and seems to be progressing smoothly. He got into a couple Grapefruit League games, completing 2.2 innings, and is expected to kick off a minor-league rehab stint within the next few weeks. If all goes well, Cole could rejoin the Yankees' rotation before the end of May.
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