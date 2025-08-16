Stanton isn't in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup versus St. Louis.

Stanton is beginning on the bench for a second straight day despite hitting very well of late, as he's posted a 1.103 OPS with eight homers and 20 RBI over 22 contests since the All-Star break. A part-time role may be the necessary norm for him until Aaron Judge is able to return to playing the outfield. Stanton has been getting starts in right field recently, but Jose Caballero will man that position for the second straight game Saturday.