Stanton (Achilles) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Stanton was expected to rejoin the Yankees on Thursday since he's been on a rehab assignment at Double-A Somerset over the last few days. The 32-year-old went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts over two Double-A games, but he felt good after his rehab games. Stanton will likely serve mainly as the designated hitter now that he's back on the active roster as the Yankees attempt to ease him back into action after missing just under a month.
