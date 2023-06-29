Stanton is starting in right field and batting cleanup in Thursday's game versus the Athletics, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Stanton has now made back-to-back starts in right field and has been at the position three times over the last week. Those are his first three starts in the field since April 12, as he had been limited to designated hitter duty following a seven-week absence with a strained hamstring. Gleyber Torres will DH in this one, with DJ LeMahieu handling second base.