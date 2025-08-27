Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's win over Washington.

Stanton accounted for all of the Yankees' offense Tuesday, starting with his bases-clearing double in the third inning. He then belted a two-run shot in the sixth inning for his 17th homer of the year. Stanton has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball since making his season debut June 16; he's slashing .313/.388/.663 with 23 extra-base hits and 46 RBI in just 183 plate appearances. Stanton is 15-for-32 (.469) with seven home runs over his last 11 games.