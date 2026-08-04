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Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Faces live pitching

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Stanton (calf) took swings against Carlos Rodon (elbow) on Monday, MLB.com reports.

Stanton has been swinging a bat for some time, but that doesn't necessarily gauge where he's at in his recovery from a strained right calf. Still, standing in against Rodon suggests that the slugger is making progress, and he could log more live at-bats Tuesday versus recovering hurler Clarke Schmidt (elbow). Stanton also did some jogging in the Yankee Stadium outfield Monday, and the hope remains that he'll be ready for activation off the IL before the end of August.

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