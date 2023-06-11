Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Josh Donaldson will handle designated hitter duties in the series finale while Stanton takes a seat in what appears to be little more than a maintenance day. Since being reinstated from the 10-day injured list June 1, Stanton has gone 3-for-20 (.150 average) with a solo home run in his first six games back with the Yankees.
