default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stanton isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Stanton will receive a day off Saturday after going 0-for-7 with a run scored and three strikeouts over the first two games of the series. It will instead be Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger in the outfield for New York, with Aaron Judge working as the DH.

More News