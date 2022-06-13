Stanton went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, three runs and three RBI in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Cubs.

The Yankees enjoyed a big game on offense, and Stanton was in the middle of the action. He reached base four times for the third time this season and was one of three New York players to plate at least three runs. Stanton had gone 3-for-31 at the plate over his previous 11 games entering Sunday, so he'll look to to use the standout performance as a starting point for busting out of the slump.