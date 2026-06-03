Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Live ABs on tap

Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton (calf) is scheduled to face live pitching Wednesday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The veteran slugger has been on the shelf since late April due a right calf strain, and going up against live pitching is a significant step in his rehab program. Stanton also returned to running outside over the weekend as he appears to be in the final stages of his rehab work. It remains to be seen if he'll require a rehab assignment before being activated, but a quick trip to the minors wouldn't be surprising given how long Stanton has been out.