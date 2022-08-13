Stanton (Achilles) is targeting going through a full pregame routine by Monday and will hopefully begin a rehab assignment next week, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Achilles tendinitis has kept Stanton on the sidelines since late July, but he's made progress in recent days. The Yankees still have a comfortable 10-game lead atop the American League East, so they can afford to be cautious with Stanton, but it appears as though he's trending in the right direction.