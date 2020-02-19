Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: No limitations in spring

Stanton said Wednesday that he reported to spring training without any physical limitations after a full offseason to recover from an injury-plagued 2019 campaign, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "I had a lot of different training. I didn't have much time off," Stanton said. "I got my rest, but I had to rehab the moment the season was over, and then by the time I was done rehabbing I had my normal offseason training."

Stanton appeared in just 23 games between the regular season and playoffs in 2019, missing time on account of biceps, shoulder, calf, knee and quadriceps injuries. His last appearance came in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros, when he suffered a Grade 2 right squad while running out a grounder. The 30-year-old had far from a spotless health record prior to 2019, but the fact that he's feeling good again could allow his ADP to climb steadily as draft season gets underway. Perhaps with an eye on ensuring that Stanton maintains better health this season, manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that the slugger's time in the outfield will be "fluid." The skipper went on to suggest that Stanton's workload could be similar to 2018, when he started 72 games in the outfield and served as a designated hitter in 86 contests.