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Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: No timeline for return

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Monday that Stanton has "no timeline" to start a minor-league rehab assignment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Stanton has been sidelined by a right calf strain since April 24. He resumed running right before the All-Star break after receiving a PRP injection, but the veteran slugger has not progressed enough in his recovery to embark on a rehab assignment. The Yankees should have a better sense of Stanton's return timeline once he's cleared to play in minor-league games.

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