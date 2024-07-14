Manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton (hamstring) won't be reinstated from the 10-day injured list when the Yankees open their second-half schedule Friday versus the Rays, but the 34-year-old could be activated soon thereafter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Additionally, the skipper said that the Yankees remain undecided on whether will need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before returning from the IL. Stanton was placed on the IL on June 23 with a left hamstring strain and was projected to miss around four weeks, and that timeline still looks to be accurate now that he's hit the three-week mark in his recovery process. Stanton will continue his rehab program during the All-Star break and could bypass a rehab assignment if the Yankees feel comfortable with how his hamstring is responding to live batting practice and pregame running. Fantasy managers shouldn't plan on Stanton being available for the start of the four-game series with the Rays, but a return from the IL the week after looks realistic.