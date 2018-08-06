Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nursing hamstring issue

Stanton has been limited to designated-hitter duties for the Yankees' last three games due to a tight left hamstring, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Stanton was spotted with ice wrapped around the hamstring after contests Friday, Saturday and Sunday, suggesting that the leg issue might still limit his mobility heading into Monday's series opener against the White Sox. Fortunately for the Yankees, having the DH spot available has allowed the team to keep Stanton's powerful bat in the lineup while he works through the discomfort. The injury hasn't seemed to provide any complications at the plate, with Stanton going 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles over the past three games.