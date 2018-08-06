Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Nursing hamstring issue
Stanton has been limited to designated-hitter duties for the Yankees' last three games due to a tight left hamstring, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Stanton was spotted with ice wrapped around the hamstring after contests Friday, Saturday and Sunday, suggesting that the leg issue might still limit his mobility heading into Monday's series opener against the White Sox. Fortunately for the Yankees, having the DH spot available has allowed the team to keep Stanton's powerful bat in the lineup while he works through the discomfort. The injury hasn't seemed to provide any complications at the plate, with Stanton going 4-for-12 with a pair of doubles over the past three games.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Bangs out two doubles•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts 25th home run•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Slugs 24th homer•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Hits second in Judge's absence•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Drives in two•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heating up in July•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...