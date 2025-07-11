Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: On bench again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs
It's the second straight game on the bench for Stanton, though he did come off the bench Thursday and deliver a pinch-hit, two-run homer. There's been no injury reported for the veteran slugger, so it's likely just a couple straight days of rest after starting the previous three games. Ben Rice is batting cleanup as the designated hitter Friday.
