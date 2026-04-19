Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Stanton will hit the bench for the second Sunday in a row, as the Yankees will give the veteran slugger some rest after he had started each of the last six days while going 3-for-25 (.120 average) with one home run, two RBI and an additional run over that stretch. Ben Rice will replace Stanton in the lineup as the Yankees' designated hitter.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Fills up box score against Miami•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Grabbing breather Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Swats first homer Friday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Continues spring power surge•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Swats first spring homer•