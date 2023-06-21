Stanton is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.
Willie Calhoun will take a turn as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat third. Stanton gets a day of physical and mental rest after going 0-for-11 with one walk and seven strikeouts over his last three games.
