Stanton slugged a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the 10th inning of Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Rays.

Coming off the bench to face Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks in a 3-3 tie, Stanton crushed a fastball to left field with an exit velocity of 108.1 mph. It was part of a barrage that has seen the Yankees become the first team since the 1999 Reds to homer 14 times in a two-game span, per Andy Nesbitt of SI.com. Stanton's more than done his part with three of those long balls, and through 14 games in August he's slashing a stunning .432/.523/1.027 with seven homers and 17 RBI.