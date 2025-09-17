Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Receiving night off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Stanton will rest up Wednesday after he went 3-for-12 with two RBI and a run while starting each of the last three days. With Stanton on the bench, Aaron Judge will get a day off from playing the outfield but will stick in the lineup at designated hitter.
