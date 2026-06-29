Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resumes running program

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton (calf) has restarted a running program and will take live at-bats against rehabbing left-hander Max Fried (elbow) on Tuesday, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Stanton paused his running program after experiencing a setback with his strained right calf June 11, so the Yankees could have the 36-year-old ramp up more deliberately this time around before he starts sprinting at full speed. Since Stanton has been on the shelf since April 28 due to the calf injury, he'll presumably need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before making his return from the 10-day injured list. Stanton appears unlikely to rejoin the New York lineup until after the All-Star break.