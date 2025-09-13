Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Riding pine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stanton isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Stanton will take a seat Saturday after going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts during Friday's series opener. Aaron Judge will work as New York's designated hitter while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger form the outfield trio.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Collects 20th homer Thursday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Belts another homer Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Getting Saturday off•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Resting for series finale•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Drives in five runs•