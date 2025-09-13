default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Stanton isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Stanton will take a seat Saturday after going 1-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts during Friday's series opener. Aaron Judge will work as New York's designated hitter while Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger form the outfield trio.

More News