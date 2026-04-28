Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Officially placed on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees placed Stanton (calf) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The veteran slugger was diagnosed Monday with a low-grade right calf strain after undergoing an MRI, and he's now officially been moved to the IL. Jasson Dominguez was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and started as the designated hitter Monday against the Rangers, and the top prospect could get regular playing time while Stanton is on the shelf.
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